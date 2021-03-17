



Kimon Kirk Altitude Self-Released

Like many of his eccentric contemporaries, Kimon Kirk, a well-connected songman who last released a studio album in 2011, is intriguing yet safe. With a voice that falls somewhere between EELs’ mononymous frontman and Tom Petty, Kirk’s rolling delivery is inoffensive and easygoing. With his vocals bolstered by Jamie Edwards (David Byrne, The Cult), John Sands (Liz Phair, Lori McKenna), and the gracious appearance of Aimee Mann, Altitude is a largely well-produced effort that harkens back to the soaring arrangements of Brian Wilson and Beck.

While some select tracks fall well short (“I Think of You,” “Stranded,” “What Do I Know”), Kirk’s blend of breezy and introspective pop rock thrive in more upbeat settings (“Evergreen,” “Trampoline,” “Failed Myopic”). The resulting effort might be occasionally lyrically lulling and pedestrian, but Kirk still gives listeners reasons to hang on.

Author rating: 6.5/10

