



Laura Nyro American Dreamer Madfish

Singer-songwriter Laura Nyro may have broken through to the mainstream in the ’60s primarily through covers of her work, but her own fanbase recognized her as a singular artist well worth following. American Dream, an eight-disc vinyl set, spans Nyro’s output from her 1967 debut album, More Than a New Discovery, through 1978’s Nested, along with an LP of rarities and live recordings and a booklet that provides a solid overview.

Nyro began her career as a teenager in the mid-’60s, and the years that followed saw the artist compromise little in achieving her creative vision. As songs from her first two albums led to hits for The 5th Dimension, Barbra Streisand, and Blood, Sweat & Tears, her material also made its way into the repertoires of Linda Rondstadt, Paul Revere & the Raiders, Diana Ross, Mama Cass Elliott, and Sammy Davis Jr., to name but a diverse few. Widely negative reporting on her performance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival led to an early reluctance to appear live, but that had no impact on her studio work. Nyro’s stunning, multi-octave vocal range drove enduring albums such as 1968’s Eli and the Thirteenth Confession and ’69’s New York Tendaberry, through which she moved comfortably between various musical styles.

Input in the booklet from admiring fellow artists provides a sense of what made Nyro important to them. “She changed tempos and there were no rules for her which was absolutely spellbinding,” notes Elton John. “She really wrote about the New York where I lived and grew up—and the inner world as well, which I’d never heard any other person do,” says Suzanne Vega. “Her limits were nothing less than fury and glory and God and the Devil.” (www.lauranyro.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10