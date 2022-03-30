



Aminé Aminé at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, March 17th, 2022

Photography by Courtney Penzato



There has always been something insanely charismatic about Aminé, which was brilliantly displayed on his 2017 debut album Good 4 You. The 27-year-old emcee possesses a certain precociousness that is wholly authentic. The result is a kind of sincerity that bleeds into a catalog saturated with witty metaphors and stark declarations, prompting listeners to figure out exactly who Aminé is on their own.

At a sold out Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom earlier this month (March 17) in Chicago, he continued to peel back his layers to an audience who was eager to devour them. The rapper’s 2020 sophomore record, Limbo, tapped into his more existential side. There were still clever bars, but his observations were more inward than ever.

Last year’s TWOPOINTFIVE was a return of form for the lyricist. From brief bangers like “NEO” to smoother gems like “Dididumduhduh,” Aminé was experimenting with not only various soundscapes but also his vocal capabilities. When it came to performing these songs, he held absolutely nothing back.

From the very beginning of the night’s opening song, “Mad Funny Freestyle,” Amine stormed the stage with the energy of a performer whose stamina seemingly gets better with age. From the braggadocio nature of “Shimmy” to the sheer raunchiness of “Ratchet Saturn Girl,” his running, gyrating and overall playfulness was quite the sight to behold.

Aminé’s stage setup paid homage to his roots and included a replica of the corner store he frequented growing up and an oversized monument representing his dog. In between moments of reminding Chicago fans of how beautiful they were, he was enjoying the party that he skillfully created—then threw for himself and a few thousand of his closest friends.

It was only a matter of time before he delved into older material including “REDMERCEDES,” “Spice Girl,” and “Caroline.” Aminé chose to approach his setlist like bookends, with “Mad Funny Freestyle” also serving as the last song of the evening. He has always been very intentional with how he approaches his artistry. With the kind of passion he exudes for his craft, Aminé’s cult following is bound to exceed even his wildest dreams.

