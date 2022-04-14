



Graham Parker Another Grey Area (40th Anniversary Edition) Iconoclassic

Web Exclusive

In 1982, two years after Graham Parker and his long-time backing band The Rumour parted ways after five absolutely brilliant albums, Parker decided to make his solo debut, Another Grey Area, with producer Jack Douglas, known then for producing Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, and perhaps most significantly, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy. While the slickness of Double Fantasy was an unlikely sonic model for an artist associated with the pub rock, punk, and New Wave movements earlier in his career, Douglas’ shinier (but not too slick) production is perfect here starting with “Temporary Beauty,” the album’s first single and most well-known track.

Side one just glistens with brilliant track after brilliant track, the power-pop of the title track following the reggae-inflected “No More Excuses” (one of Parker’s all-time greatest tunes). Side two starts off with the groove-monster “You Hit the Spot’’ and also includes “Crying for Attention,” another of Parker’s all-time best. Even the weaker tracks here, most notably “Big Fat Zero,” are still quite enjoyable.

The bonus tracks on this new reissue, unlike on many reissues, are also an essential part of this release. They include an instrumental/dub-style take on “No More Excuses” (originally a B-side of “Temporary Beauty”) with prominent banjo (buried on the album version), a slightly longer “extended mix” of “You Hit the Spot,” a live take on the title track, and another studio track, “Habit Worth Forming,” that was originally only on the cassette version but which would’ve been worthy of inclusion on the album. It should also be mentioned that this is by far the best that this album has ever sounded on CD, far better sonically than the ’90s Razor and Tie CD with an inappropriate bonus track (“Mercury Poisoning,” his parting shot at his old label Mercury Records from 1979). There are also excellent liner notes included here, some of which are excerpted from a 1982 interview that the author Geoffrey Himes did with Parker.

Overall, the care and attention to detail here is admirable and this is an essential reissue for those looking to expand their Graham Parker collection, repurchase (or purchase another copy of) an overlooked early ’80s classic, or perhaps discover one of the finest songwriters and lyricists of the past 45 years. This album, and particularly this version, wouldn’t be a bad place to start. (www.iconoclassicrecords.com)

Author rating: 9/10