Wednesday, April 8th, 2020  
Arbouretum

Let It All In

Thrill Jockey

Apr 08, 2020 Web Exclusive By Ian King Bookmark and Share


Now that infinite streaming is no longer a novelty but the common way of receiving music, there appears to be two different modes of modern songwriting that inherently, if not always intentionally, reflect the Spotify reality. There are some bands that consciously swing between multiple genres on one album, if not within single songs in a condensed almost prog-like way. Then there are those whose music intertwines base elements in a way that feels both familiar and not. Arbouretum would fall into the latter category, and perhaps that is part of what they mean by Let It All In.

Central arborist Dave Heumann writes songs seemingly with both the 1870s and 1970s at his fingertips, but his music is neither mimicry nor memory. Let It All In, the Baltimore band’s tenth full-length, runs on instinct. It goes where it goes, and you would be remiss to skip around it based on any given 30-second snippet. Fairport Convention-s mingle with the cosmic and the motorik. Open interpretation season even extends onto the cover, with its tree/keyhole/WiFi-signal center. Let It All In has the steady heart of the ages and the curious intellect of the ageless. (www.arbouretum.bandcamp.com)     

Author rating: 7.5/10

Comments

