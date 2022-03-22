



Michael Rother and Vittoria Maccabruni As Long as the Light Groenland

Web Exclusive

Following Michael Rother’s 2020 solo album Dreaming is this, his first collaboration with his Italian partner Vittoria Maccabruni. Recorded shortly after Rother’s move to Pisa to join Maccabruni after almost 50(!) years in a German farmhouse, this is his first collaboration since the short-lived group Hallogallo in 2010. As such, Rother’s extremely distinctive guitar style and tone are ever-present and recognizable to anyone who has ever heard his playing in Neu!, Harmonia, the aforementioned Hallogallo, or the 11 albums he’s made as a solo artist.

That guitar alone would be enough to make this another highly enjoyable album in a hugely influential catalog, but it’s Maccabruni’s contributions that make this something different and new for each of them. Influenced heavily by ’90s downtempo style electronica, at times this set sounds like it would be perfect to soundtrack episodes of Twin Peaks or better yet, The X-Files.

The spooky, winter-like vibe permeates all 44 minutes of this with only a few of the eight tracks featuring Maccabruni’s vocals, at once beguiling and comforting. The effect is somewhat akin to a warm bath, but knowing that a storm howls outside in the distance. It’s hard to believe that this is her recording debut and it’s inspiring that someone in his eighth decade is still making creative, challenging, fantastic music. More please. (www.michaelrother.de)

Author rating: 7.5/10