



Ash @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, September 14th 2021,

Web Exclusive Photography by Ian Weston

Rearranged three times since the tour was first announced prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, this evening’s eagerly anticipated return of Ash to a city they’ve long held an affinity with makes tonight feel like some kind of homecoming. Indeed, drummer Rick McMurray remarks during the set about living in Nottingham for a couple of years in the late 2000s, while their last appearance in the city at 2019’s Splendour Festival saw them deliver one of the event’s most memorable sets.

Of course there’s still an element of trepidation among gig goers and the public in general when it comes to government guidance surrounding Covid-19. Despite restrictions being lifted in the UK, many of those in attendance choose to wear masks, while audience numbers overall are similarly affected. Although social distancing is technically a thing of the past, the usual melange that would ensue during a show for a band like Ash, especially at the front, gives way to a more polite, if appreciative response to a show billed as a celebration of Ash’s 25 years as recording artists.

Initially scheduled to coincide with the release of Teenage Wildlife, the band’s third “Best Of” compilation which came out in February of last year. It’s easy to understand why Ash have been held in such high regard for so long. Not only because of the records that launched them back in their commercial heyday of the mid-1990s, but also that they’ve continued to record and release an impressive body of material ever since. Far beyond many of the band’s contemporaries from the same era, 2018’s excellent seventh long player Islands being a prime example as to why their longevity is assured. So it’s quite fitting that tonight’s set doesn’t just focus on “the hits” as it were, but also finds Ash delving into other compartments of their near flawless back catalogue.

The trio - Tim Wheeler (guitar & vocals), Mark Hamilton (bass) and the aforementioned McMurray - start from the very beginning, with 1994’s debut single “Jack Names The Planets” opening tonight’s set. Rolling back the years with impeccable panache, it serves as a timely reminder of why these then-three teenagers were taken seriously all these years ago. Not least because the potential displayed on that self-funded seven-inch has been more than fulfilled ever since.

So tonight’s career spanning setlist takes a trip down memory lane, not only via the top ten of the UK hit parade through “A Life Less Ordinary”, “Goldfinger” and “Oh Yeah”. But also in some of the band’s more personal statements of intent. 2015’s massively underrated “Cocoon” and 2001’s “Walking Barefoot” - a highlight of third album Free All Angels but surprisingly never released as a 45 in the UK or Europe - being two examples.

Unsurprisingly, the loudest cheers are reserved for “Kung Fu” and “Girl From Mars”, the lead singles off debut album 1977 that undoubtedly elevated them from indie disco favourites to the national treasures status they hold today. Twenty-five years is a long time in music so it’s credit to Ash that their songs still sound as fresh and exciting now as they’ve ever done. Here’s to the next twenty-five years!