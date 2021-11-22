



Brian Wilson At My Piano Decca

Web Exclusive

Innovative composer Brian Wilson returns with a sunny volume of instrumental California pop spirituals on his intimate follow up to 2015’s No Pier Pressure, his masterful sound still running strong after six decades. It finds him retooling his previous work with The Beach Boys as instrumental compositions, just him on solo piano.

Classics such as “In My Room” are instantly recognizable, while “Don’t Worry Baby” and “California Girls” find new life and invigorating reconstruction. Pet Sounds favorites “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “You Still Believe in Me,” and “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times” also receive pristine, yet faithful makeovers.

“Sketches of Smile” finds Wilson revisiting sections of his lost 1967 masterpiece, including “Do You Like Worms?,” “Heroes and Villains,” and “Wonderful.” “Good Vibrations” and “Surf’s Up” stand on their own, serving as the album’s two firm cornerstones, and solo favorite “Love and Mercy” packs a familiar emotional punch.

Elsewhere, the romantic waltz of 1968’s “Friends,” an underrated gem, shines alongside Wilson’s greater works, while “Til’ I Die” still triumphs as always. Even devoid of vocals, At My Piano speaks volumes on his part.

Pushing 80, Brian Wilson has remained strong as a composer, producing quality work with each passing decade to rival the best of them. A genuinely enchanting release, At My Piano finds the musical giant comfortably at rest, while still dreaming as vividly as he always has. (www.brianwilson.com)

Author rating: 8/10