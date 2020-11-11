



Secret Machines Awake in the Brain Chamber TSM Recordings

Web Exclusive

If the early 2000s heralded a resurgence in left field post-punk, one of its finest exponents were Texan outfit Secret Machines, essentially the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist brothers Brandon and Benjamin Curtis alongside drummer Josh Garza. Their 2004 debut album, Now Here Is Nowhere, is regarded as one of the defining records from that era, while the two albums that followed in its wake suggested an even more experimental approach was permanently instilled in the band’s make-up.

Prior to the release of their self-titled third LP, Benjamin Curtis left the band to work full time on his new project School of Seven Bells. With replacement Phil Karnats on board, a fourth album was muted to be in the works around the turn of the decade but never materialized. With the band now on unofficial hiatus, it looked as if Secret Machines were no more.

So it probably came as a shock to most people when Brandon Curtis and Josh Garza announced their return in June. Inspired by Benjamin’s tragic passing towards the latter part of 2013, Awake in the Brain Chamber represents Secret Machines’ first collection of new material in 12 years.

Indeed, many of these songs date back to the start of the decade and some feature the late Benjamin Curtis. Having reworked and re-recorded much of that material, Brandon Curtis and Garza set out to create an album that would serve as a glowing tribute to their departed former bandmate, and with it they’ve put out one of Secret Machines’ finest collections to date.

The poignant “3, 4, 5, Let’s Stay Alive” and racy “Dreaming Is Alright” set the standard from the outset and there’s no let up from hereon in. “Everything’s Under” harks back to the band’s early years while the delightful “Angel Come” could be their most radio friendly three and a half minutes to date.

The upbeat yet melancholy “A New Disaster” and wistful “So Far Down” provide a fitting climax to one of the most eagerly anticipated comebacks in years. A stylish return for one of the underground’s most cherished acts. (www.secretmachines.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10