Fittingly enough, Gord Downie’s final encore doesn’t find the Canadian icon playing the hits. Much of the Tragically Hip frontman’s new posthumous solo album instead stands in stark contrast to the stadium rafter shaking electric guitar riffs and tenderly spare acoustic rhythms that made their band so ubiquitous back home throughout much of the ’90s and early aughts. This time, dissonant synths and unpredictable drum loops bathe Downie’s rugged yet heartfelt voice, not to mention occasional reverb and even auto tune. It all amounts to a startling departure for the millions of Canucks who hummed along to the barstool bard’s numerous rock anthems that rang out during countless closing time and hockey games. And while many of Downie’s prior solo albums took smaller detours from The Hip’s FM dial inclined rock, this bolder new solo LP is bound to draw more attention thanks to its creator’s high profile passing in 2017.

What’s more: Away Is Mine finds Downie at his most experimental thanks to longtime collaborator Josh Finlayson. The frontman of Skydiggers—a band that opened for the The Tragically Hip in the late ’80s, prompting a Can-Rock bromance that permeated throughout Downie’s brief niche solo catalogue—pushes the ailing singer’s boundaries in the studio, as terminal brain cancer encroached. Downie’s dread and resignation in the face of that disease is palpable on key track “The Least Impossible.” On it, he firmly belts out lines about not wanting a quiet extinction, as garbled voice samples, echoing reverb and vocal distortion make, by turns, the pendulous swings of his condition and emotional state visceral for the listener.

“Away Is Mine,” meanwhile, features heart wrenchingly spare (for the once loquacious Downie) lyricism on the chorus such as “Making words connect/That sound like my thoughts,” following by descriptions of how those lyrics can swiftly melt like snow. After all, he penned those lines on the heels of a cross-country farewell tour that occasionally found him relying on a teleprompter because of how the cancer impacted his memory. His epitaph kinship with Finlayson is more than apparent on “Useless Nights,” where muffled drum loops find a humble Downie asking his friend for help on a final project that would distract him from how his remaining days were dwindling. But then there’s “About Blank,” a stomper ranking among The Hip’s biggest hits thanks to its rhythmic thrust, synths shrill enough to sound like fiddles at an East Coast kitchen party, and Downie’s resilient vocal swagger, ever in search of a high note to go out on.

And just when casual Tragically Hip fans might grow accustomed to the sonic curveballs abounding on this album's first half, side two reveals threadbare acoustic versions of each of those prior cuts, each ranking among The Tragically Hip's best bonfire sing-alongs. Binding the album's musical hemispheres: Downie's lyrics and raw delivery, painfully pared down and unflinchingly introspective. For a man who made his name wailing about Canadian history over roaring rock riffs, this generous peek inward as he bid the nation that loved him adieu will certainly offer closure, along with no shortage of tears.

Author rating: 8/10