



BANGZZ and The Gories at Motorco, Durham NC, September 16, 2021,

Web Exclusive



Like many of you out there, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of live music. Thankfully, the Duke Performance Series scheduled Detroit garage rock legends, The Gories, with local all caps two-piece grunge rock BANGZZ in support. The siren song of loud drums, fuzzy guitars, and vocals with reverb was enough to get me to Motorco. Thankfully, they required proof of vaccine and mandatory masks for everyone in attendance.

BANGZZ, featuring lead singer/guitar player Erika Libero andJess Caesar on drums started the night off with “Love” from their recent release, You Took My Body Long Ago and Now I am Taking It Back. Libero’s wailing guitar and Caesar’s kinetic drumming were the perfect way to introduce the band to those lucky enough to show up early for the opener. BANGZZ ran through an electric set punctuated by Libero and Caesar’s stage banter sharing opinions on such diverse topics as the fetishization of Asian women and a recent Maroon 5 live performance being the reason Jess’s voice was hoarse. BANGZZ is a local band that music fans should make an effort to see when opportunities arise.

The Gories are an American garage rock trio formed in Detroit in 1986 with Mick Collins (also of the Dirtbombs) on guitar and vocals, Dan Kroha on guitar and vocals, and primordial time keeper Peggy O’Neil on drums. As an unexpected bonus, members of Peggy O’Neil’s family were in attendance, and it was reportedly they first time they’d seen her drumming with the band. The Gories ran through a great set from “Feral” to “Nitroglycerine” while sneaking in covers of John Lee Hooker, Suicide, and the Keggs, and never missed a beat with the dual guitarists, Collins and Kroha, taking turns leading tributes to their muses of 1960s raw teenage lust and the Chess Records catalog. Despite claiming witty comments and musicianship aren’t their strong points, Collins and Kroha playfully joked about forgetting songs and missing notes in solos. If there was anything missing, I sure didn’t notice it.