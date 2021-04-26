



Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is the pink-and-teal escapism we need during the endless pandemic. Take us away, Barb and Star, please, to the hallucinogenic fantasy-land vision of Florida. Giant punch bowls and banana boat rides, sun-fried hair, shimmering tans and seafood platters await. No proverbial “Florida man” in sight.

The word “vibe” has nearly lost all meaning, but Barb & Star has assuredly has one, and the Lisa Frank-wavelength is a shining starfish in the sea of dour Judd Apatow dramedies that have come to define the genre. Imperfect and cartoonish levity is welcome.

The comic adventure is the imaginative product of Bridesmaids screenwriters Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, who also co-star. Wiig, of course, is the better known on-screen personality, but the pair’s chemistry carries Barb & Star as it coasts on the rhythm of two good friends just having an absolute blast.

The loose nature allows for an anything-goes plot, and a pretty bumpy ratio of hit-and-miss jokes. The broad character traits of Barb & Star have a lot in common with silly feature films based around SNL characters, and it even borrows unexpectedly from Austin Powers, with Wiig playing double duty as Star and as a Dr. Evil-like supervillain set on killing everyone in Vista Del Mar.

The story follows Barb and Star, two middle-aged best friends from Nebraska who have nearly merged into the same person – chipper, upbeat personalities, enthusiasm for culottes pants, and decades of inside jokes and cherished memories. They love sitting on a floor-model couch at their furniture store job, talking through the eight-hour shifts and largely ignoring the customers. They endure the passive aggression of the ladies in their social circle, and generally just want to pass the days in their own fantasy world. Their accents might lean a little too upper-Midwest for a lower plains state, and I’m warry of any comedy that looks to flyover country as an easy punchline, but Barb and Star is just too flat-out good-natured to offend.

The carpet is yanked out from under the duo when they learn the furniture store is closing. But as any positive gal pals would do, they set off on a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida to create some new memories.

At the resort bar, they encounter Edgar (Jamie Dornan), the supervillain’s handsome henchman sent to destroy Vista Del Mar. When Barb, Star and Edgar wake up in the same bed following a wild night, the two best friends find themselves torn between a crush and loyalty, and Edgar must decide between his mission and his conscience.

The background supervillain plot is enjoyably absurd, but the emotional beats are conventional. Two best friends fight over a guy, lie, and then they have to decide whether friendship is more important than jealousy, as they discover new strengths and talents within themselves and “break out of their shell.” It’s boilerplate, despite the lysergic dressing, grounding the silliness with relatable tension, but it does limit the reach of an otherwise bonkers vision.

The Blu-ray release includes an audio commentary with director Josh Greenbaum, Wiig and Mumolo, along with making-of shorts, bloopers, deleted scenes and a Barb and Star fashion show.

