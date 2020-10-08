



Bendrix Littleton Deep Dark South NNA Tapes

Web Exclusive

Tennessee by way of Texas songwriter Bendrix Littleton already has some musical experience under his belt. Under his given name, Bennett Littlejohn, he has produced works by the likes of Hovvdy and was one half of the Nashville duo Bent Denim. His latest incarnation is effectively a solo project and the bare bones structure of Deep Dark South suits him well. Vocally, Littleton sounds like Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous pulled through the slowcore Americana soundscape of Souled American. Fellow Texan Buck Meek’s last solo album found him in an “aw shucks” mood rambling out on the farm roads. Littleton, as the evocative cover art shows us, takes us behind the garage and out into the nighttime woods.

Equal parts unsettling as it is captivating, the album pulls you into Littleton’s world from its opening notes. Sounding less like a musical instrument than a series of open and closed circuits on a 50 in 1 electronics kit, “Church Choir” sets the somber mood for the next 30 minutes. Littleton’s invitation is one that invokes pause: “I’ve been coming up empty, I don’t feel a single thing.” But the draw is there as piano notes twinkle above the wash of organ and strummed guitar. Littleton’s journey takes us to wells of isolation on the barely in tune title track, which musically mirrors the act of trying to hold things together. No less heavy, is the stream of conscious retelling of a life on “Clark”—a more than a little awkwardly described relationship between child and adult that includes a visit after the protagonist’s liver transplant. Cheery stuff this is not, but glimmers of remembrance do provide a path forward. For welcome relief, the, no pun intended, lightest moment follows in the gently cascading instrumental “Bud Light Flows Like Water.”

Like a mirror ball with half its tiles missing, the clutch of songs that close out the album alternately reflect the light or absorb it. The finger picked “Daylight Curls” provides its imagery of being on the outside looking in through a heavily gelled lens—“daylight curls on sun burnt girls.” While the inventory of “Carry These Things” feels like the precursor of Tom Waits’ “Soldier’s Things” and the closing “Bedroom” leaves the hermetic seal of Littleton’s isolated world locked tight but not without a glimmer of hope.

The glue that ultimately holds Littleton’s Deep Dark South together is his tenacity to hew to its line without wavering. It’s the type of darkly brooding and slowly rolled out album that is shot through with enough low beam energy and “not sure if you saw them” points of light as to make it narcotically compelling. For those that it connects with, Deep Dark South’s pull will be tangible and something to be held dear. (www.bendrixlittleton.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10