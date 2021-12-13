



Secondhand Sound Best & Worst of Times Sound Division

Web Exclusive

Sometimes a record grabs you from the get-go and doesn’t let go. That’s what happened to me with Best & Worst of Times the debut from Secondhand Sound, a rising indie rock quartet of two sets of best friends based in Nashville. Take the one-two punch of “Dominoes” and “Armchair Quarterbacks,” which begins the record. The opener settles into a diving groove before unleashing a satisfying solo section, whilst the latter drives along a region found somewhere between classic Springsteen, The Hold Steady, and enterprising Britpop.

What’s so satisfying about the record is that the quality of songwriting and performance is so consistent throughout. “Knievel” has a fabulous chorus chord pattern and melodic figure that will stay with you for days, whilst by the time “Chesapeke” asks “show me the beauty, show me the pain,” we know that we have seen plenty of both from a band who have arrived already purposeful and full of fire, with plenty of potential for even greater heights. with (www.secondhandsoundband.com)

Author rating: 7/10