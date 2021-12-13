 Secondhand Sound: Best & Worst of Times (Sound Division) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 13th, 2021  
Subscribe

Secondhand Sound

Best & Worst of Times

Sound Division

Dec 13, 2021 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


Sometimes a record grabs you from the get-go and doesn’t let go. That’s what happened to me with Best & Worst of Times the debut from Secondhand Sound, a rising indie rock quartet of two sets of best friends based in Nashville. Take the one-two punch of “Dominoes” and “Armchair Quarterbacks,” which begins the record. The opener settles into a diving groove before unleashing a satisfying solo section, whilst the latter drives along a region found somewhere between classic Springsteen, The Hold Steady, and enterprising Britpop.

What’s so satisfying about the record is that the quality of songwriting and performance is so consistent throughout. “Knievel” has a fabulous chorus chord pattern and melodic figure that will stay with you for days, whilst by the time “Chesapeke” asks “show me the beauty, show me the pain,” we know that we have seen plenty of both from a band who have arrived already purposeful and full of fire, with plenty of potential for even greater heights. with (www.secondhandsoundband.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent