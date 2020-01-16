Bill Fay
Countless Branches
Dead Oceans
Jan 16, 2020 Web Exclusive
It is an unmistakable fact that Bill Fay's rise to prominence in recent times is one of the greatest stories of contemporary music. His music might not have garnered sufficient attention in the 1970s, but fortunately, with this, his first album since 2015's Who Is the Sender?, his status as a modern chamber pop mainstay is strongly confirmed.
Whether it's the piano-driven "I Will Remain Here" or the warmth of "Filled With Wonder Once Again" that first grabs you, what is clear is that, just like his Life is People album which won worldwide acclaim in 2012, Bill Fay's brand of straight-forward and yet heavy-hitting popular folk deserves a place in every discerning listener's library. (www.billfay.com)
Author rating: 8/10
