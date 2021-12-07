



Birdtalker Birdtalker AntiFragile

Web Exclusive

The first time I heard “Right On Time,” the opening cut from Birdtalker’s new self-titled record, I was stopped in my tracks. Firstly, it’s a great song with all the elements to be a hit. The chorus asks, “Did anybody ever tell you you were right on time?” and it certainly feels as if this band has come along at the perfect moment. That’s because of the second reason that “Right On Time” drew me in: it sounds like a lost cut from prime Fleetwood Mac. That’s not something to say lightly. It’s a beauty of a song and a great introduction to a fine album.

“I Know” exhibits more of the light and shade which marks out the band as whip-smart songwriters, while the bar-room blues of “Old Sob Story” shows that they have plenty of strings to their bow. Which is a good thing, as it would be easy to think that Birdtalker were seeking to follow the lineage and fashion of bands like Mumford & Sons who have had such success. They steer close to the wind a couple of times, but the sheer breadth and power of the songs, with “Alright” and its powerful coda as a prime example, marks them out as a fine band in their own right. (www.birdtalkermusic.com)

Author rating: 7/10