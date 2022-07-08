



GHUM Bitter Everything Sucks

Web Exclusive

The resurgence of “post-punk” (a description usually delineated by agitated guitars and dark menacing lyrics) has produced some thrilling new artists in recent years. It has also spawned its fair share of turgid generic dog shit too. Bellowing and gurning is no substitute for the inability to write anything that resembles an actual tune. However, GHUM are a band that firmly belong in the “thrilling” camp as their dark and intense debut album Bitter builds on the promise shown on their early EPs and singles.

The band who met via Gumtree (hence the name) hail from London, Spain, and Brazil, and comprises Laura Guerrero Lora (vocals), Marina MJ (bass), Jojo Khor (guitar), and Vicki Butler (drums) have actually been around since 2016, but various roadblocks and circumstances have meant it’s taken a while for their debut album to land.



It’s certainly been worth the wait as Bitter writhes and twists itself into some stunning post-punk shapes. It’s an album frothing with passion, driven by an edgy intensity and anger illuminated by Khor’s immaculate coruscating guitar licks, which set the scene for the urgent passionate vocals of Guerrero Lora. Dark menace runs through the core of this album and tracks such as “Some People” and “Deceiver,” as well as the album’s soaring title track, balance fury and melody in equal measure. And it feels visceral and personal. GHUM is a band that clearly mean it and there’s absolutely no sense of contrivance or posturing. “Perro,” performed completely in Guerrero Lora’s native Spanish, is another highlight and is imbued with a dark gothic tinge.



GHUM show a softer side on the dark glittering “Echo,” whilst album closer, the slow-burning “Rivers,” proves that even when they take their foot off the accelerator they can still pack a powerful punch. Bitter manages to feel more expansive than its nine songs stretched over 39 minutes might suggest. It’s a darkly elegant debut that adroitly showcases the band’s undoubted talent and potential. (www.ghum.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10