Saturday, January 1st, 2022  
The Clean

Boodle Boodle Boodle EP

Merge

Dec 30, 2021 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


Part of Merge’s reissue series for the seminal and influential New Zealand group The Clean, this came out on the same day as the long-awaited reissue of their 1981 debut 7-inch, the New Zealand Top 20 hit “Tally Ho.” By later in 1981, they had already completed and released the oddly-titled Boodle Boodle Boodle 12-inch EP, five songs of jangly indie-pop far more advanced than the comparatively primitive rush of “Tally Ho.” While many fans will be familiar with most of this EP since four of its five songs are on the 2003 Merge-issued two-CD compilation Anthology (only “Thumbs Off” didn’t make it), it’s nice to have a proper reissue of the original EP, which hasn’t been in print since the late 1980s.

While all five songs are excellent, the clear highlights are “Anything Could Happen” and the long, repetitive, absolutely stunning “Point That Thing Somewhere Else,” co-written with former bassist and future Snapper and The Puddle member Peter Gutteridge. As with “Tally Ho,” this reissue is an absolute must if you want to hear how these seminal records were originally presented and if you want to hear the deep roots of modern indie-pop. (www.mergerecords.com/artist/the_clean)

Author rating: 8.5/10

