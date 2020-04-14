



Brick [Special Edition] Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

I must come clean upfront: Brick is one of my favorite films of all time. When I first saw the eerily captivating trailer back in 2005, I was a 15-year-old kid with little understanding of where I wanted to go in life. A few years go by, I was diving headlong into the arts as a means for career opportunities, when I came across a DVD copy of Rian Johnson’s debut feature. Upon watching the high school detective story, I was immediately engrossed and inspired. Now, over a decade along in my cinematic career, Brick remains one of the largest influences on my craft to this date. While that may not give you the proper pretext to understanding what this movie may be about, I needed to say as much so you understand the unadulterated fanboying that is about to commence.

Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is just a high school student trying to keep his head down after a highly publicized confrontation with a local drug dealer, which cost him much of his social standing and trust from his peers. One morning he receives a hand-written note directing him to a phone booth, where he takes a call from his ex-girlfriend Emily Kostich (Emilie de Ravin), who begs him for help. After Emily mentions a handful of words which Brendan sees little meaning or correlation and frantically hangs up, Brendan enlists his friend Brain (Matt O'Leary) to search her out. Soon Brendan is navigating classic femme fatales, coked-up bruisers, and local crime outfits in order to discover Emily’s whereabouts, which soon leads him to discover her dead body. Now obsessed with uncovering the mystery of her murder, Brendan continues down a savage rabbit hole hallmarked by scheming, backstabbing, and the local drug trade.

While the overall plot progression is something you may see in any typical film noir, complete with all of the tropes you’ve come to expect from these sorts of genre exercises, Brick is thoroughly singular by which it employs visual style, editing, and music. Johnson has gone on record to say that many of the more ‘out there’ concepts introduced in the film was highly influenced by David Lynch and Mark Frost’s series Twin Peaks, and it definitely shows. There is a deliberate amorphous order by which we receive information, with some of the tiniest details early on turning out to be some of the most critical aspects of the film’s climax and conclusion. The dialogue is a hybrid of classic Jim Thompson pulp and custom slang, breathing a fresh uniqueness into the characters and their interactions -- which honestly sometimes sounds a bit too smart and quick-witted for a highschooler to realistically say.

Steve Yedlin’s cinematography is rough, grainy, and impeccably designed. It utilizes and plays with shadows and light to such an amazing extent, one can easily forget how low budget the film actually was (estimated $450,000). Most of the performances are artfully subtle and downplayed, balancing out the more bombastic characters which provide the bulk of the story’s drama; with the best of the cast arguably being Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas as the Pin, Noah Fleiss as Tugger, Nora Zehetner as Laura Dannon, and Noah Segan as Dode. All of these elements are made completely powerful by Nathan Johnson’s haunting and indelible score, which I would put as one of the greatest musical accompaniments to any film released in the mid-2000s.

The film received the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival, and has gone on to garner cult classic status from many modern audiences. Pulling in over $3 Million worldwide in its original theatrical run, the film was an astounding success, and was subsequently released on DVD in 2006 by Focus Features. That would remain the only home issue for the work until this most recent offering from Kino Lorber.

While this version of the movie was mastered from a new 4K restoration, which was supervised by Johnson, and includes both 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio soundtracks, the remaining collection of supplemental features can leave a little to be desired if you are already a fan of the movie. Meaning, the attached audio commentary by Johnson, Zehetner, Segan, producer Ram Bergman, production designer Jodie Tillen and costume designer Michele Posch is the exact same which existed on the original 2006 DVD. This is also true of the deleted and extended scenes, the featurette “The Inside Track: Casting the Roles of Laura and Dode,” and that classic theatrical trailer I had seen so many years ago. Besides a (more or less) crisper image by which we can experience the movie, this is exactly the same as the Focus release, with little to justify the ‘special edition’ moniker and the inflated price.

Diehard fans of the feature will take note of the restoration and buy this Blu-ray based on that alone, though as far as it being a special release, it doesn’t truly live up to that promise. Brick is a modern masterpiece in subtle storytelling, visual metaphor, and a whole lot of other facets which would easily double this review in length if I were given the opportunity to gush about them. Newer initiates to Johnson’s filmography should start here, and if you haven’t seen the extra features on the disc, then by all means you are in for a treat. But if you are a veteran and already own the original DVD (like me), you may be better off putting your money elsewhere.

(www.kinolorber.com/product/brick-special-edition-blu-ray)