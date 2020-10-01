Brute Force / The Naked City





The son of Ukranian Jews, Jules Dassin was raised in Connecticut and spent much of the 1940s making forgettable comedies for MGM. A lifelong communist, Dassin was eventually swept up in the Hollywood blacklist of the early 1950s, and spent the remainder of his long career in self-exile in Europe, making films in England, France and Greece, among others. The years immediately before and after his exodus from his home country would prove to be his most artistically fruitful; between 1947 and 1955 he made five film noirs, culminating in the French film Rififi, arguably the greatest heist movie ever made. The first two films in that run were made in the United States for Universal Pictures, and offer a stark contrast in the political and visual language of film noir; the 1947 prison drama Brute Force and the 1948 police procedural The Naked City.

It would be difficult to watch Brute Force and not think it was made by, if not a communist, then at least an ardent leftist. The tale of five prisoners plotting an escape under the watchful eye of a sadistic guard captain, the film is startlingly clear-eyed about the systemic, logistical and moral failures of the American carceral state that have not only persisted, but arguably worsened in the seventy-three years since the its released. The film elegantly triangulates the institutional rot that makes the prison system possible in a conversation between the four people who run Westgate Prison. McCallum, the superintendent, represents technocratic government indifference, seeing the prison and the men in it as nothing more than problems to be solved, numbers to be balanced on a spreadsheet. Warden Barnes is the incompetent, uninformed avatar of society at large, too indecisive and intellectually blinkered to do anything beyond complain. Dr. Walters - played in by a humorous but never insincere Art Smith - stands in for the bleeding heart liberal, sympathetic to the prisoners and all too aware of the injustice he faces every day, but helpless to do anything but get drunk and be bitter. And then there’s Captain Munsey.

Hume Cronyn is not an actor who’d jump to mind when casting one of cinema’s all time great sadists. Short and slim, with an unassuming face and kind eyes, Cronyn enjoyed a decades long career in both stage and film as an actor and writer. A character actor in the 1940s, he may be familiar to Hitchcock aficionados for his supporting roles in 1943’s Shadow of a Doubt and 1944’s Lifeboat; he appears in both as bespectacled, milquetoast intellectuals. As Munsey, Cronyn’s slight stature and calm intelligence make the character’s position and sadism all the more virulent. Standing in for the wing of society that views criminals as little more than animals, Munsey is a petty, vicious thug who brutalizes prisoners with all the focus and precision of a child methodically pulling the legs off a spider. It’s not hard to see Dassin’s inspiration for the character; a shot of Munsey in a tank top cleaning a rifle while standing below a portrait of himself feels like a direct comment on the militant, self-worshipping authoritarianism that defined the Axis Powers during World War II. In an era where every blockbuster villain is obligated to have some relatable motivation to confer complexity on them, Munsey stands out as an example of how a great actor and good writing can make even the simplest sadist layered and interesting.

By contrast, Dassin never treats the prisoners themselves with anything less than understanding and respect. Each of the main five get flashbacks showing how they ended up in Westgate. These flashbacks act as short genre shifts within the film itself; a con man thriller, a wartime romance, a domestic drama. Leading the escape attempt is Burt Lancaster as Joe Collins, a seething hulk of a man, ground down by life on the inside. Lancaster was just starting his career when he made Brute Force and it’s not hard to see why. The blossoming of film noir during the immediate post-war era meant that handsome men who looked like they were ready to kill at any moment were in vogue. But while fellow rising tough guy Robert Mitchum used his taciturn persona to convey terrifying vacancy, Lancaster excelled at communicating regret and roiling rage while usually keeping his face quiet and still. His performance as Joe is the simultaneously nihilistic and humanist heart of the film; his most cutting line of dialogue - “Nothing’s alright. Nothing ever has been or ever will be.” - makes for a complementary contrast with his inability to ever stop fighting for what’s right. Dassin has no illusions about the cost of fighting the system. Over the course of the film, men are crushed in machine presses, beaten with chains and used as human shields against machine gun fire. The violence on display is shocking by the standards of the time, but it never feels exploitative, merely an inevitable product of a system that values punishment over justice.

If one were to crudely boil down the thesis of Brute Force, it would go something like “the system is going to destroy you, so you might as well go out trying to tear it down.” The clear subversiveness of that film might make Dassin’s follow-up seem like a disappointing contrast. Viewed from the lens of 2020, The Naked City is unadulterated copaganda. But its place in the history of its genre and the changing styles of cinema as a whole make it a fascinating watch in any era.

It’s no exaggeration to say that The Naked City is ground zero for every police procedural made for the last seven decades. You can draw a straight line from this film to Dragnet to Law & Order to CSI and even to The Wire. Every trope made famous by thousands of episodes of television is birthed over the course of this ninety-six minute film, which follows a group of NYPD detectives as they investigate the murder of a beautiful young model. There’s an overly sexualized murder victim, crackpot witnesses leading to red herrings, cavalier cops who always go by the book, except when there’s no other choice. So much genre-bedrock is being laid here that it almost makes a hilarious kind of retroactive sense that the film is narrated in ostentatious docudrama style by producer Mark Hellinger. Hellinger - who also produced Brute Force - was a powerful force for social commentary in Golden Age Hollywood. A journalist through the 20s and 30s, Hellinger parlayed several successful plays and short stories into a film career and had an early hit for Warner Bros with the classic gangster epic, The Roaring Twenties. His fusion of researched historicity with hard-hitting drama presaged the work of fellow journalist-turned-producer David Simon. It’s somewhat fitting that The Naked City was his last film before his death from a congenital heart condition at age 44, less than three months before its release. With this film, Hellinger and Dassin were able to push the docudrama format further than it ever had been in a Hollywood production, making heavy use of real New York City locations and locals in lieu of studio sets and extras, and incorporating elements of the Italian Neo-realist movement that was innovating contemporary cinema in Europe.

Wonderfully acted by an ensemble lead by Barry Fitzgerald as Detective Lt. Muldoon, The Naked City has enough character drama and plot turns to entertain a procedural junkie from any era. But the true pleasure of the movie is seeing this familiar cops-tracking-killers story play out on the streets of the real New York City in the late 1940s. Every scene of the film offers images that will be familiar to any New Yorker, like a funhouse mirror to the era of our grandparents. Old-fashioned street sweepers blast the gutter with water; short-tied businessmen cram onto crowded subway cars; children jump rope and dive into the East River; Don Taylor’s young Detective Halloran skips over the leash of a dog as he threads down a crowded sidewalk. The final scenes of the movie venture into the Lower East Side, depicted as it was then, as a haven of Jewish and Eastern European immigrants, with accents and faces you’d rarely see or hear in a Hollywood film of the era. With its sometimes corny narration and eye-rollingly idealized depiction of an omni-competent, well-intentioned NYPD, it’s easy to dismiss The Naked City as a relic from an era when people had blind faith in the systems that governed their lives. But even in the most formulaic story, Dassin and Hellinger were making an honest effort at depicting the city and the lives of its inhabitants in a way that was truthful and real.

Criterion smartly paired the Blu-ray upgrades of Brute Force and The Naked City, both films having been recently restored by TLEFilms Restoration & Preservation Services. They serve as a depressing but invigorating reminder that society’s ills aren’t easily overcome, but the struggle is not new.

