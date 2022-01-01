



Busting [Special Edition] Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

It’s a tough life being someone who loves mid-20th century B movies but is ethically opposed to police. When you dive into the world of 1970s grindhouse cinema and television, you can barely shake a stick without hitting a tough, funny, and utterly deplorable police officer, which can be pretty entertaining if you can shut off certain critical faculties. If you actually care about the messages popular media is sending out into the world, though, that isn’t always easy.

Busting, the debut feature for writer/director Peter Hyams (Outland, Running Scared), may be the ultimate pinch between that particular rock and hard place. After all, you’d have to be both evil genius and cultural saboteur to make 1970s Elliott Gould anything less than charming, and indeed, Gould is funny and likable here starring as slimy vice cop Keneely. Robert Blake, as his partner Farrel, basically uses the film as a dry run for his star turn in Baretta, and he’s a perfect, taciturn foil for Gould’s riffing. The script is extraordinarily sharp for a film like this, too: Hyams has a keen critical eye for the demoralizing weight of police corruption and the influence of organized crime, and he carries it all forward with a deft sense of plot and pacing.

Of course, the problem arises when one is called upon to consider Gould and Blake’s streetwise, post-hippie cops as heroes, or even antiheroes. In their all-consuming quest to take down kingpin Carl Rizzo (played with against-type cool by the late, brilliant Allen Garfield, for once getting a chance to play a competent creep), Keneely and Farrel will happily raid gay bars and screw up the lives of sex workers to get what they want. They abuse their power and disregard regulations, and the audience is supposed to accept that they’re doing the right thing because they’re trying to take down a powerful “bad guy”.

There’s still a massive subset of people in America that buy this kind of libertarian might-makes-right cowboy crap, and even believe it to be a moral high ground. You can bet that a lot of them grew up looking up to characters like this, rooting for shitty cops that are supposedly less corrupt because their goal is “righteous”.

If you can dial back your visceral reaction to such repugnant notions for 92 minutes, Busting is way above par for cop movies of this era. Some dated and hurtful language notwithstanding, it’s clever and even weighty at times. The cast is uniformly great. It doesn’t even drag in the middle like so many of this genre and era. Just be ready along the way to grit your teeth at some well-worn, but no less odious, tropes that we as a society would do well to collectively bury.

(www.kinolorber.com/product/busting-special-edition-blu-ray)

<p>