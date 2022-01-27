



Various Artists C91 Cherry Red

Web Exclusive

For many, 1991 was a halcyon year that spawned some of the most innovative records from the past 30 years, whether that be Primal Scream’s seminal third album Screamadelica, My Bloody Valentine’s shapeshifting opus Loveless, or Massive Attack’s earth-shattering debut Blue Lines. Indeed, the list is endless (see also Bandwagonesque, Nevermind, Just For a Day, Laughing Stock, Foxbase Alpha, et al et) so it goes without saying a celebration of all things 1991 is probably long overdue.

Which is where those fine folks at Cherry Red come in. Hot on the heels of their much revered “C” collection that’s already produced five boxsets celebrating each year from 1986 to 1990 comes C91. Containing a mammoth 59 songs spread across three CDs along with a 32-page booklet featuring sleeve notes and mini-biogs of each participating act, C91 represents some of the biggest names from that era, as well as some of those taking their first steps alongside others that didn’t quite make it.

It’s probably worth mentioning that 1991 was a real melting pot where youth culture and musical genres were concerned, which is evidently reflected across all three discs. With the likes of Snub TV, Transmission, and The Beat being regular staples on terrestrial television, many of these acts gradually became household names. Albeit retaining their underground roots. So, it’s hard not to reminisce about a time where bands as disparate as Daisy Chainsaw, Northside and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin could score bonafide chart hits while selling out medium to large sized venues with consummate ease. The former’s “Love Your Money” introduces this collection, its ramshackle fusion of DIY punk and lo-fi grunge still sounding as fresh and exciting three decades ago. Likewise, Northside’s “Take 5” and its homage to Yellowman’s “Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt” and “Until You Find Out” by Wolverhampton’s soon-to-be-massive grebo rockers Ned’s.

Elsewhere, Flowered Up’s raucous “I’ll Be Your Dog” and Saint Etienne’s magical “Nothing Can Stop Us” fly the flag for Heavenly Recordings’ anything goes schtick. While former Heavenly proteges Manic Street Preachers’ first single on a major, “Stay Beautiful,” still sounds wonderfully acerbic today. Shoegaze may not have been an official genre then but its first wave is stylishly represented thanks to Chapterhouse’s delectable “Pearl”, which never sounds dated. Slowdive’s second single “Morningrise” also flies a similar flag here, as do Lush with “For Love,” the recently reformed Boo Radleys (“The Finest Kiss”), and Catherine Wheel’s epic “Black Metallic.”

Of those acts that perhaps should have been bigger, London trio Revolver make a swooning racket courtesy of “Crimson,” while Mancunian collective Paris Angels (“Oh Yes”) and Sussex based garage rockers Spitfire (“Dive”) both sound years ahead of their time. As for those that did go on to achieve various levels of commercial and critical acclaim, The Cranberries’ “Them” hints at greater things to come. As does early Dodgy single “Summer Fayre” and The Charlatans’ often forgotten between albums 45 “Over Rising.”

It’s also great to see small independent labels like Sarah and Too Pure represented here in the shape of Heavenly’s “So Little Deserve,” Gentle Despite’s “Shadow of a Girl,” and Th’ Faith Healers’ “Gorgeous Blue Flower” among others.

Overall, as a document of what was an incredibly fertile period for independent music, C91 more than stands the test of time. (www.cherryred.co.uk)

Author rating: 8.5/10