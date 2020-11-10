Surfer Blood
Carefree Theatre
Kanine
Nov 10, 2020 Web Exclusive
It’s been 10 years since a fresh-faced Surfer Blood wowed this particular writer at 2010’s Camden Crawl, the late and often lamented multi-venue weekender that used to be set in North London. Nevertheless, it’s also been an eventful decade for the band themselves. While debut album Astro Coast launched them to a wider audience far and beyond their native Florida, largely due to breakthrough single “Swim,” the interim years represent something of a rollercoaster ride for founding members John Paul Pitts and Tyler Schwarz.
Having relocated to California for a period, seen band members come and go while changing labels several times along the way, Carefree Theatre is the first Surfer Blood record in a long time that genuinely feels like home. That’s probably because singer/guitarist Pitts returned to Florida in 2017 and started writing what became the band’s fifth long player. Not only that, but they’re also back with esteemed independent Kanine who put out their debut all those years ago.
Back on familiar territory, Pitts and his bandmates have created arguably Surfer Blood’s finest collection of songs in a long time. Whether it’s the breezy surf pop of “Karen,” the racy “Unconditional,” the melancholic “Dewar,” or four-to -he-floor stomper “Parkland Into the Silence,” Carefree Theatre is a record that demands to be heard in all its glorious pomp.
If you’re looking for a convincing reference point, try opener “Dessert Island,” which could be the long-lost cousin to recently reformed Creation Records stalwarts Adorable’s “Kangaroo Court” in a parallel universe. (www.surferblood.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
