



Caspian On Circles Triple Crown

Web Exclusive

Throughout their long and storied career, Caspian have delivered for their listeners and fans two things consistently: passages of music of real beauty and almost transcendent heft on the one hand and, on the other, thunderous power and aggression virtually unmatched by any other act within their post-rock genre. With On Circles the band once again deliver on these promises.

Indeed, within the span of opening track "Wildblood" we are reminded of how crucially important this band have become, as they announce themselves to the listening world once again with a track which is a career highlight without doubt. Elsewhere, the pleasant surprise of the vocals of Kyle Durfey sprinkling extra layers of wonder to "Nostalgist" is a fine one and works wonderfully. If you're looking for classic Caspian though, look no further than "Collapser," a song of power and majestic beauty which sounds like it could soundtrack the apocalypse. Caspian are alive and well. This album may be their finest to date. (www.caspian.band)

Author rating: 7/10