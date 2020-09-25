Cayucas
Blue Summer
Park the Van
Sep 25, 2020 Web Exclusive
For fans who have longed for the Cayucas of old—the version that first debuted back in 2013 with Bigfoot—with their fourth LP, Blue Summer, the Yudin brothers, Zach and Ben, have returned to the surfside, simplistic refrains that earned them such strong initial acclaim.
Blue Summer is a complete immersion into the seasonal vibe, a close cousin to the classic sounds immortalized on Beach Boys’ most popular releases. “Yeah Yeah Yeah” is a laid-back sing-along that conjures Pet Sounds with early Beck. Singles like “Malibu ’79 Long” and “California Girl” inhabit the same “chapel rock” space developed by Brian Wilson and company, with layered harmonies, doo-wop influences, vintage riffs, and nostalgic vocal effects.
Just like Bigfoot, Blue Summer washes ashore with an abbreviated eight tracks, a sonic reminder of a fleeting season. Memories are made in a moment and appreciated for a lifetime, and closing track “Summer Moon” finds the Yudins reflecting on that very fact—appreciating past relationships under “a summer moon in December.” It’s a thoughtful turn for a feel-good release, and showcases a growth in craftsmanship since they last set up on the beach. (www.cayucas.bandcamp.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Average reader rating: 7/10
