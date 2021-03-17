



Celine and Julie Go Boating Studio: The Criterion Collection

Web Exclusive

“Usually, it began like this…”

Julie (Dominque Labourier) sits on a park bench reading a book about magic until a flustered Celine (Juliet Berto) goes running by dropping artifacts of her belonging to the ground below. Curious, Julie picks them up and pursues the harried stranger through the streets of Paris, occasionally making eye contact until Celine ducks into a motel to get a room for the night. The two meet again the following day at a cafe where Julie returns the items she recovered the day prior. In the whimsical chase, perhaps unbeknownst to them, Celine and Julie forged a connection. Or perhaps that connection had already been forged and this meeting only ignited the spark.

Celine and Julie Go Boating is several mysteries wrapped in one. The more plotless exploits of Celine and Julie discovering their bond and trading places contain their own form of magic. Celine (as Julie) embarrasses Julie’s childhood sweetheart - and possible fiance - in the park, effectively ending their union. Later, Julie (as Celine) performs at the small theatre/bar where Celine normally does her magic routine only to run away from the leering glares of patrons.

But the central narrative, as much as there is one, follows Celine and Julie as they take turns working shifts in a mysterious mansion only to come flying out hours later in a complete haze having forgotten anything and everything that occurred while working. As they exit, they find a hard candy in their mouths. They soon discover these candies may hold the secret to uncovering their lost time as they suck on them and experience flashbacks unveiling a melodramatic love triangle where a young girl, Madlyn, gets caught in the middle and ultimately is killed with the only clue being a bloody handprint on the pillow that theoretically smothered the girl to death.

The film returns to the mansion with Celine and Julie taking turns, each time one of them playing the role of the live-in nurse looking after young Madlyn as they fill in the details of what has been going on in this house. They very well may be ghosts stuck in a loop following a traumatic tragedy forced to relive the horror of that day for eternity only for these two young French women to have unwittingly stumbled into their orbit.

Celine and Julie play the part of the eager audience in addition to being active participants in the narrative. They offer commentary as they repeatedly “watch” the proceedings via candy-induced hallucinations and minor spell-work in Julie’s apartment. This can serve as a metaphor for how something can change the longer you look at it and how the audience is ultimately an active participant in the art it consumes as long as its members are willing to give themselves over to the magic.

You get what you give. And if you give yourself over to Jacques Rivette’s stunning film and its 3+ hour runtime, it will be as rewarding an experience as you will find in cinema, particularly on repeat viewings. And it’s about time that it has a proper Blu-Ray release. This has not been an easy movie to find in recent years and its inclusion on the Criterion Channel last summer as part of a Rivette collection was a joyous occasion indeed because it served as an opportunity for discovery, and that is a theme at the heart of this film. And the two-disc set is jam-packed with interviews (mostly archival, though there are a few more recent retrospectives), commentaries, and documentaries as well as essays by critic Beatrice Loayza and the late Juliet Berto, the latter of whom plays Celine.

Spoiler territory: Don’t read further if you haven’t watched.

As whimsical and joyous as the movie is, there is a sense of danger to it that might not feel apparent until very late. Celine and Julie manage to insert themselves into the mansion together when they’ve only gone in separately before. It throws something off. The ghostly inhabitants slowly go blue in the face as the pair miss their cues and start to throw the routine off course, eventually inserting themselves in place to remove Madlyn from the situation before her untimely death.

While it appears to work as Celine and Julie awaken back at Julie’s apartment to find Madlyn alive and well, things go awry when they go boating. Another boat approaches with the other three from the mansion on board. Panic sets in and it cuts to a new scene mirroring the first only with Celine on the bench and Julie ambling by, dropping her magic book as she goes.

This conclusion, where the two trade places, only raises more questions, ultimately begging for another watch - just like they did with the candies - to unpack clues. Are they in a sort of time loop? How long have they been engaged in variations of this behaviour? Or is this just a game the two have been playing with one another for ages? Additionally, the fact that their success in freeing Madlyn from her fate is fleeting may be a reminder that changing the past - even with the help of magic - is not possible or it will be met with obdurate resistance. Perhaps they’re doomed to repeat this cycle until they reach an acceptance that they’re powerless to prevent what has already occurred.

The answers are really unimportant - and there are more avenues to travel within this phenomenal film - but coming up with the questions and pursuing the mystery is a major part of the beauty at the heart of Celine and Julie Go Boating.