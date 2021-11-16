



Royston Langdon Chains Milo Music

Nearly three decades after charting the hit single “In the Meantime” with Spacehog, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Royston Langdon remains in top form. Arriving three years after his solo debut, Langdon’s Chains is a six-track EP featuring four original compositions and two covers. While no longer quite the spaced-out glam rocker he was back in 1996, Langdon has evolved rather gracefully as an artist, exploring a number of genres and enlisting the talents of Lemonheads and Apples in Stereo producer Bryce Goggin, as well as those of Adam Sachs and former Jeff Buckley drummer Parker Kindred.

The intricate “Halfway Home” possesses the same energy as many of Langdon’s early rock and roll influences, its bluesy bounce juxtaposed with spacey sound effects, while the collection’s title and standout track revisits the neo-psychedelic and glam leanings Langdon explored with Spacehog. Of particular note, “Chains” has to be one of the finest songs Langdon has recorded, carrying with it a heavy ’70s rock-influence, while maintaining a very contemporary indie sensibility. Second standout “Creepy Crawly” possesses a trippy “haunted house” sort of theatrical air, complete with horror film organ, gloomy lyrical imagery, and a multitude of hallucinatory noises, including the sound of human panting. Closing ballad “Love Is a Gift” ends the eclectic collection on a somber note. All in all, no single song on Chains resembles another, a testament to Langdon’s varying interests and versatile skills as a songwriter.

Successful covers of David Bowie’s “Ashes to Ashes” and Iggy Pop’s “Nazi Girlfriend” come naturally to Langdon, especially the former, which conjures the ghost of the late glam rock pioneer whose influence remains so ingrained in Langdon’s sound, with or without Spacehog. This in mind, Langdon is ever-evolving, yet keeping a noble tradition alive in the 21st century, which is a significant part of his new EP’s appeal.

A skilled songwriter and lively lyrical showman, Royston Langdon’s flame still burns nearly three decades on. He is back with a vengeance and Chains, as full as it feels, stands as a promising preview of something much larger to come. This alone should give both the fan and inquisitive passerby something worth waiting for. (www.roystonlangdon.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10