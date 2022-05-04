

Blondie, Johnny Marr Check Out Photos of Blondie and Johnny Marr at The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool UK May 2, 2022,

Web Exclusive Photography by Andy Von Pip

Blondie proved themself to be iconic and Atomic as they finally arrived back in the UK for their Covid delayed “Against The Odds” tour. Former original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock joined the band on tour whilst sadly ill health meant founding member and guitarist Chris Stein couldn’t make the dates. But Debbie Harry and the band were in fine form belting out a set of utterly timeless greatest hits, from “X- Offender” to “Atomic” and beyond against an impressive backdrop of projected cartoon screens.

Johnny Marr provided a stunning opening set mixing up material from his recent Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. release as well as choice cuts from his Smiths career such as “Panic”, “This Charming Man” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes” plus “Get The Message,” and “Getting Away With It” from his time as one half of Electronic.

Photographer Andy Von Pip was there to capture the action.

Blondie