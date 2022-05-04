 Check Out Photos of Blondie and Johnny Marr at The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool UK May 2, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 4th, 2022  
Subscribe

Blondie

Blondie, Johnny Marr

Check Out Photos of Blondie and Johnny Marr at The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool UK May 2, 2022,

May 04, 2022 Web Exclusive By Andy Von Pip Photography by Andy Von Pip Bookmark and Share


Blondie proved themself to be iconic and Atomic as they finally arrived back in the UK for their Covid delayed “Against The Odds” tour. Former original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock joined the band on tour whilst sadly ill health meant founding member and guitarist Chris Stein couldn’t make the dates. But Debbie Harry and the band were in fine form belting out a set of utterly timeless greatest hits, from “X- Offender” to “Atomic” and beyond against an impressive backdrop of projected cartoon screens.

Johnny Marr provided a stunning opening set mixing up material from his recent Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. release as well as choice cuts from his Smiths career such as “Panic”, “This Charming Man” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes” plus “Get The Message,” and “Getting Away With It” from his time as one half of Electronic.

Photographer Andy Von Pip was there to capture the action.

Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Blondie
Blondie
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie
Blondie




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent