Check Out Photos of Christina Aguilera @ The M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK, 3 August, 2022.,





Christina Aguilera @ The M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK, 3 August, 2022.

Photography by Andy Von Pip

With worldwide sales of over 43 million records, over 3 billion YouTube views and five No.1 US singles, it’s safe to say Christina Aguilera has established herself as, over the course of 22 plus years, one of the biggest pop stars in the world. And one possessed with one of the biggest voices. Time magazine once described her “one of the most strikingly gifted singers to come along since Mariah Carey.”

She’s also been something of a master of reinvention, from Christina the teen pop sensation to working with Redman and Rockwilder and introducing a new dark-haired alter ego in the shape of Xtina. Perhaps one of her most ambitious projects was the forward-looking future pop of Bionic, an album which saw her collaborate with the likes of Peaches, M.I.A., UK synth legends Ladytron and Santigold.

In many ways, Bionic proved to be one of her most divisive albums with rumours emerging of the record label losing their nerve and releasing a version of the album Aguilera had not originally envisaged. It was conceived when Aguilera had been listening to a lot of electronic music whilst pregnant and a deep dive into the superb deluxe version proves it was certainly way ahead of its time. It also demonstrates that Aguilera’s instincts were entirely correct. It now enjoys a cult like status amongst fans and has recently enjoyed a critical reappraisal.

Aguilera’s recent EP La Fuerza, is her first new music in Spanish since 2000’s Mi Reflejo as she returned to the UK for a short run of arena shows.

Our photographer Andy Von Pip was at her Liverpool show (fittingly the home of Ladytron) to capture the action. He was delighted to find “Bionic” and “Vanity” were on a set list, jam packed with hits and a show fuelled by Aguilera’s enthusiasm and her incredible dancers’ nonstop energy. Dressed as a kind of Barberella cyber warrior, she certainly knows how to create a spectacle which ranged from space-age burlesque to sci-fi cabaret to Rn’B flavoured future pop. And of course, that voice which remains as remarkable and as powerful as ever.

Setlist

“Dirrty”

“Can’t Hold Us Down”

“Bionic”

“Vanity”

“Genie in a Bottle”

“What a Girl Wants”

“Ya llegué”

“Santo”

“Sueltame”

“Como yo”

“Pa’ mis muchachas”

“Feel This Moment”

“Ain’t No Other Man”

“Candyman”

“Moves Like Jagger”

“Say Something”

“Show Me How You Burlesque”

“Express”

“Lady Marmalade”

“Beautiful”

“Fighter”