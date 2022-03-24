Clairo, Arlo Parks
Check Out Photos of Clairo and Arlo Parks at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL 3-17-2022,
Mar 24, 2022
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Clairo’s Sling tour snapped into the Second City with Arlo Parks at the Uptown’s purple and gold Riviera Theatre. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was there to catch the action. Check out the photos below.
Sling was released in July 2021. The London-based Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in January 2021 via Transgressive. The album won the Mercury Prize for the best British album of the year and landed high on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. She recently shared the new song, “Softly,” via a video for it.
Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.
Read our interview with Parks about the album here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Obongjayar Shares New Single “Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For a Fool)” (News) — Obongjayar
- Premiere: St. Lucia Shares New Single “Another Lifetime” (News) — St. Lucia
- Snail Mail on “Valentine” (Interview) — Snail Mail
- Check Out Photos of Clairo and Arlo Parks at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL 3-17-2022 (Review) — Clairo, Arlo Parks
- mxmtoon Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “sad disco” (News) — Mxmtoon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.