 Check Out Photos of Clairo and Arlo Parks at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL 3-17-2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Clairo, Arlo Parks

Check Out Photos of Clairo and Arlo Parks at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL 3-17-2022,

Mar 24, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Joshua Mellin
Bookmark and Share


Clairo’s Sling tour snapped into the Second City with Arlo Parks at the Uptown’s purple and gold Riviera Theatre. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was there to catch the action. Check out the photos below.

Sling was released in July 2021. The London-based Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in January 2021 via Transgressive. The album won the Mercury Prize for the best British album of the year and landed high on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. She recently shared the new song, “Softly,” via a video for it.

Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.

Read our interview with Parks about the album here.

Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo
Clairo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent