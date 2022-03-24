



Clairo, Arlo Parks Check Out Photos of Clairo and Arlo Parks at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL 3-17-2022,

Photography by Joshua Mellin



Clairo’s Sling tour snapped into the Second City with Arlo Parks at the Uptown’s purple and gold Riviera Theatre. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was there to catch the action. Check out the photos below.

Sling was released in July 2021. The London-based Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in January 2021 via Transgressive. The album won the Mercury Prize for the best British album of the year and landed high on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. She recently shared the new song, “Softly,” via a video for it.

Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.

Read our interview with Parks about the album here.

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

Clairo

