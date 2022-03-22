



Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek Check Out Photos of Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek, at United Center, Chicago, IL, 3-9-2022,

Photography by Kate Scott Daly



Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour wound through Chicago, stopping at the United Center, along with Caroline Polachek on March 9, 2022. Under the Radar photographer Kate Scott Daly captured the scene. Check out the photos below.

