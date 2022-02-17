 Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard

Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City,

Feb 17, 2022 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Katie Dadarria
Eddie Vedder kicked off his Earthlings tour at New York City’s Beacon Theatre earlier in the month along with opener Glen Hansard and Under the Radar photographer Katie Dadarria was there to capture the scene at what the Pearl Jam frontman referred to as “a sanctuary.”

Check out photos from the show below.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

