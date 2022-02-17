



Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City,

Photography by Katie Dadarria



Eddie Vedder kicked off his Earthlings tour at New York City’s Beacon Theatre earlier in the month along with opener Glen Hansard and Under the Radar photographer Katie Dadarria was there to capture the scene at what the Pearl Jam frontman referred to as “a sanctuary.”

Check out photos from the show below.

