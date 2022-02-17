Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City,
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Katie Dadarria
Eddie Vedder kicked off his Earthlings tour at New York City’s Beacon Theatre earlier in the month along with opener Glen Hansard and Under the Radar photographer Katie Dadarria was there to capture the scene at what the Pearl Jam frontman referred to as “a sanctuary.”
Check out photos from the show below.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” (News) — HEALTH
- Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Review) — Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
- Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” (News) — Maggie Gently
- Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade” (News) — The New Pornographers, Kathryn Calder, Woodpigeon
- Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews (News) — Madi Diaz, Courtney Marie Andrews
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.