Friday, August 5th, 2022  
Fleet Foxes

Check Out Photos of Fleet Foxes at The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL, August 3, 2022,

Aug 05, 2022 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin
Fleet Foxes helped inaugurate the opening weekend of Chicago’s newest riverfront venue, The Salt Shed, located at the city’s former Morton Salt Factory. Along with a giveaway for an official one-off action figure of lead singer Robin Pecknold, the first 200 fans were treated to free signature Salties popsicles, a custom coffee and salted caramel flavored treat by local Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

The band was joined by opener Uwade on set opener “Wading in Waist-high Water” from 2020’s Shore, as well as during the encore for “For a Week or Two” and “Going-to-the-Sun Road” from the same album. Fleet Foxes also worked in a couple covers, Big Red Machine’s “Phoenix” and Judee Still’s “The Kiss,” and a couple crowd requests including “Student Debt” and “Blue Spotted Tail.” Check out photos from the event below.

