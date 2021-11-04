 Check Out Photos of Glass Animals at the Santa Barbara Bowl | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Glass Animals

Check Out Photos of Glass Animals at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Nov 04, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Robert Redfield
British four-piece Glass Animals performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, on October 27 and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

In September the band shared their latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” via a video for it. It was the band’s first new music since the release of their most recent album, Dreamland. Dreamland came out last year via Republic and featured the worldwide hit “Heat Waves,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A few months after the album’s release, the band shared a new version of album cut “Tangerine” featuring Arlo Parks.

