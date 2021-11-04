Glass Animals
Check Out Photos of Glass Animals at the Santa Barbara Bowl,
Nov 04, 2021
Photography by Robert Redfield
British four-piece Glass Animals performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, on October 27 and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.
In September the band shared their latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” via a video for it. It was the band’s first new music since the release of their most recent album, Dreamland. Dreamland came out last year via Republic and featured the worldwide hit “Heat Waves,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A few months after the album’s release, the band shared a new version of album cut “Tangerine” featuring Arlo Parks.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Foals Share Video for New Single “Wake Me Up” (News) — Foals
- Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More (News) — Outside Lands, Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Yves Tumor
- Premiere: Julia Daigle of Paupière Shares New Solo Album ‘Un singe sur l’épaule’ (News) — Julia Daigle
- Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More (Review) — Outside Lands
- Check Out Photos of Glass Animals at the Santa Barbara Bowl (Review) — Glass Animals
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.