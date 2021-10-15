 Check Out Photos of H.E.R. at the Santa Barbara Bowl | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

H.E.R.

Check Out Photos of H.E.R. at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Oct 15, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Robert Redfield Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


H.E.R. released her debut full-length album, Back of My Mind, in June via RCA. She recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

H.E.R. was just announced as the main support act on Coldplay’s world tour. Check out the tour dates here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent