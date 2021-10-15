



H.E.R. Check Out Photos of H.E.R. at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Photography by Robert Redfield Web Exclusive



H.E.R. released her debut full-length album, Back of My Mind, in June via RCA. She recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

H.E.R. was just announced as the main support act on Coldplay’s world tour. Check out the tour dates here.

