



Khruangbin Check Out Photos of Khruangbin at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Photography by Robert Redfield



Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin released a new album, Mordechai, last year via Dead Oceans, in association with Night Time Stories. It was followed by Mordechai Remixes earlier this year. They recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

Khruangbin consists of bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson. Whereas previously the band were more instrumental in nature, Mordechai found them embracing vocals prominently on most songs on the album. In terms of full-lengths, Mordechai followed 2018’s Con Todo El Mundo and 2015’s debut, The Universe Smiles Upon You. Although, earlier in 2020 they released Texas Sun, a collaborative EP with Leon Bridges. Mordechai was recorded at the band’s farmhouse studio in Burton, Texas.

