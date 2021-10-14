



Lord Huron Check Out Photos of Lord Huron at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Photography by Robert Redfield Web Exclusive



Lord Huron released a new album, Long Lost, in May via Whispering Pines/Republic. They recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

Long Lost is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2018’s Vide Noir. The album was previewed via the band’s Alive from Whispering Pines series of livestreamed shows. The series introduced fans to a character named Mr. Tubbs Tarbell, and a letter supposedly written by him was also released in conjunction with the album’s announcement. As well as frontman Ben Schneider, the band features Mark Barry (drums, percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass, keyboard, theremin), and Tom Renaud (guitar). The Los Angeles band formed in 2010, releasing their debut, Lonesome Dreams, in 2012.

