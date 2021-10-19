 Check Out Photos of Magdalena Bay at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville, VA | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 19th, 2021  
Subscribe

Magdalena Bay

Check Out Photos of Magdalena Bay at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville, VA,

Oct 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) released their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, a couple of weeks ago via Luminelle. This past Sunday they performed at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville, VA and our photographer (and Co-Publisher) Wendy Lynch Redfern was on the scene to capture the action. Check out her photos below.

Magdalena Bay were actually opening for George Clanton, but many in the audience were either there to see Magdalena Bay or were at least familiar with their songs, judging from the positive crowd reaction and the very long line at the duo’s merch table following their set. The band performed most of Mercurial World, including its singles “Chaeri,” “Secrets (Your Fire),” “You Lose!,” and “Hysterical Us” (all of which made our Songs of the Week lists), only playing two older songs at the very end of their set. Tenenbaum sang with a portable radio mic, leaving her hands free for dancing and to occasionally play the keyboard. Lewin played electric guitar and bass, as well as keyboards and other electronics. It was a spirited and energetic set and next time they pass through central Virginia they will surely be headlining.

Read our recent Self-Portrait interview with Magdalena Bay.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent