



Magdalena Bay Check Out Photos of Magdalena Bay at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville, VA,

Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern Web Exclusive



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) released their debut full-length album, Mercurial World, a couple of weeks ago via Luminelle. This past Sunday they performed at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville, VA and our photographer (and Co-Publisher) Wendy Lynch Redfern was on the scene to capture the action. Check out her photos below.

Magdalena Bay were actually opening for George Clanton, but many in the audience were either there to see Magdalena Bay or were at least familiar with their songs, judging from the positive crowd reaction and the very long line at the duo’s merch table following their set. The band performed most of Mercurial World, including its singles “Chaeri,” “Secrets (Your Fire),” “You Lose!,” and “Hysterical Us” (all of which made our Songs of the Week lists), only playing two older songs at the very end of their set. Tenenbaum sang with a portable radio mic, leaving her hands free for dancing and to occasionally play the keyboard. Lewin played electric guitar and bass, as well as keyboards and other electronics. It was a spirited and energetic set and next time they pass through central Virginia they will surely be headlining.

Read our recent Self-Portrait interview with Magdalena Bay.

