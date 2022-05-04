

Mitski, SASAMI Check Out Photos of Mitski at The Academy in Manchester UK April 26, 2022,

Web Exclusive Photography by Andy Von Pip

If you ever felt the power of TikTok was somewhat overstated, then the queues snaking around Manchester University’s Academy for Mitski’s sold-out show as part of her UK tour might give you pause for thought.

Of course, the Tik Tok effect” isn’t just about breaking new artists, established artists can be launched on a whole new demographic. Mitski was already an accomplished indie artist with a devoted fan base. She’d previously released five wonderfully diverse, critically lauded albums long before her 2018 song “Nobody” inexplicably blew up on TikTok last year.

in 2019 after five years of relentless touring and “the churn” Mitski announced she was quitting music indefinitely and deleted her social media with a final tweet of “It’s time to be human again” Thankfully her hiatus was brief and now ironically upon her return she finds that social media has played its part in ensuring she’s suddenly playing to much bigger audiences.

Her current live show is a beguiling mix of art, pop, dance and rock showcasing her latest album Laurel Hell in which she examines her relationship with the music industry and how capitalism affects art.

Andy Von Pip was there to capture the action as the devoted fans paid homage to Mitski, singing along with every word, chanting her name and generally being enthralled by this beguiling and intriguing artist. Support came from Under The Radar favorite SASAMI.