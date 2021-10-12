



My Morning Jacket Check Out Photos of My Morning Jacket at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Photography by Robert Redfield Web Exclusive



My Morning Jacket are releasing a new self-titled album on October 22 via ATO. They recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Durand Jones & The Indications were the opening act and there’s photos of them too.

Read our interview with My Morning Jacket on The Waterfall.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.