Tuesday, October 12th, 2021  
My Morning Jacket

Check Out Photos of My Morning Jacket at the Santa Barbara Bowl,

Oct 12, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Robert Redfield Web Exclusive
My Morning Jacket are releasing a new self-titled album on October 22 via ATO. They recently performed at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in Santa Barbara, CA, and our photographer Robert Redfield was on the scene to capture the action. Durand Jones & The Indications were the opening act and there’s photos of them too.

Read our interview with My Morning Jacket on The Waterfall.

