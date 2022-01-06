 Check Out Photos of Our Lady Peace at Gramercy Theatre, NYC, December 15, 2021 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Our Lady Peace

Check Out Photos of Our Lady Peace at Gramercy Theatre, NYC, December 15, 2021,

Jan 05, 2022 By Annah Trunick
Bookmark and Share


Our Lady Peace and opening band Parader played at the Gramercy Theatre on December 15, 2021. The venue was packed with fans singing “Stop Making Stupid People Famous,” and classics such as “Somewhere Out There” and “Is Anybody Home?” The band will release their tenth studio album, Spiritual Machines 2, on January 28, 2022.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent