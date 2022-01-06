Our Lady Peace
Check Out Photos of Our Lady Peace at Gramercy Theatre, NYC, December 15, 2021,
Our Lady Peace and opening band Parader played at the Gramercy Theatre on December 15, 2021. The venue was packed with fans singing “Stop Making Stupid People Famous,” and classics such as “Somewhere Out There” and “Is Anybody Home?” The band will release their tenth studio album, Spiritual Machines 2, on January 28, 2022.
