Outside Lands Check Out Photos of Outside Lands 2021 – Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and More,

Photography by Joshua Mellin



The Bay Area’s preeminent music festival returned for a special Halloween edition with Outside Lands in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park boasting headliners Lizzo; Vampire Weekend; Tyler, the Creator; and The Strokes. There were also some special costumed appearances by Tame Impala as The Wiggles and Caroline Polachek as Marie Antoinette. Under the Radar photographer Joshua Mellin was on the ground to capture the revelry, including photos of Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Yves Tumor, and others. Check out all the photos from last weekend’s event below.

Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

Tame Impala

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek

Reggie Watts

Yves Tumor

Yves Tumor

Yves Tumor

Tyler, the Creator

Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo

Melanie Martinez

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf

Nelly

Nelly

Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend

