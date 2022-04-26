Sparks
Check Out Photos of Sparks at the Roundhouse in London, April 17, 2022,
Apr 26, 2022
Photography by James Loveday
Legendary duo Sparks embarked on a UK tour lately and Under the Radar photographer James Loveday captured their show in London at the Roundhouse on April 17, 2022. Check out his photos below.
Sparks—brothers, singer Ron Mael and keyboardist Russell Mael—are following a triumphant year for them that saw the release of the acclaimed documentary on them, The Sparks Brothers (directed by British filmmaker Edgar Wright), as well as the release of Annette, the musical film that they co-wrote the script for and wrote all the music for.
Read our 2021 interview with Sparks and Edgar Wright on The Sparks Brothers.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Check Out Photos of Sparks at the Roundhouse in London, April 17, 2022 (Review) — Sparks
- Ibeyi Share Cover of Black Flag’s “Rise Above” (News) — Ibeyi
- Premiere: Thomas Dollbaum Shares New Single “Work Hard” (News) — Thomas Dollbaum
- Daniel Rossen on “You Belong There” (Interview) — Daniel Rossen, Grizzly Bear
- The B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour (News) — The B-52’s
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.