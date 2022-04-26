



Sparks Check Out Photos of Sparks at the Roundhouse in London, April 17, 2022,

Photography by James Loveday



Legendary duo Sparks embarked on a UK tour lately and Under the Radar photographer James Loveday captured their show in London at the Roundhouse on April 17, 2022. Check out his photos below.

Sparks—brothers, singer Ron Mael and keyboardist Russell Mael—are following a triumphant year for them that saw the release of the acclaimed documentary on them, The Sparks Brothers (directed by British filmmaker Edgar Wright), as well as the release of Annette, the musical film that they co-wrote the script for and wrote all the music for.

Read our 2021 interview with Sparks and Edgar Wright on The Sparks Brothers.

