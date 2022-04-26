 Check Out Photos of Sparks at the Roundhouse in London, April 17, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Sparks

Check Out Photos of Sparks at the Roundhouse in London, April 17, 2022,

Apr 26, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by James Loveday
Bookmark and Share


Legendary duo Sparks embarked on a UK tour lately and Under the Radar photographer James Loveday captured their show in London at the Roundhouse on April 17, 2022. Check out his photos below.

Sparks—brothers, singer Ron Mael and keyboardist Russell Mael—are following a triumphant year for them that saw the release of the acclaimed documentary on them, The Sparks Brothers (directed by British filmmaker Edgar Wright), as well as the release of Annette, the musical film that they co-wrote the script for and wrote all the music for.

Read our 2021 interview with Sparks and Edgar Wright on The Sparks Brothers.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent