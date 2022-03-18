 Check Out Photos of Tame Impala and Jungle Pussy at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, 3-14-2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Tame Impala, Jungle Pussy

Check Out Photos of Tame Impala and Jungle Pussy at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, 3-14-2022,

Mar 18, 2022 By Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


Tame Impala’s Slow Rush tour washed over Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the first of two-night stand in the Borough. Jungle Pussy opened. Under the Radar photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the scene. Check out the photos below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent