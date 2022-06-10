 Check Out Photos of Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK, 5 June, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, English Teacher

Check Out Photos of Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ O2 Apollo, Manchester,  UK, 5 June, 2022,

Jun 09, 2022 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


It felt like they’d never been away as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned to the UK for the first time in nine years. The band played all the classics as they rolled back the years sounding as vibrant and as vital as ever, with Karen O striding the stage with her usual mix of magnetic energy and iconic style. Having recently signed with the excellent Secretly Canadian label, they interspersed the set with new material from their forthcoming fifth album Cool It Down including the live debut of “Wolf.” Support came in the shape of the hotly tipped UK band English Teacher and Andy Von Pip was there for Under The Radar to do battle with the red stage lighting to capture the band’s first official live show since the pandemic.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Set List

Spitting Off the Edge of the World (new)

Cheated Hearts

Pin

Down Boy

Burning

Zero

Wolf [Live debut]

Soft Shock

Blacktop (new)

Gold Lion

Maps

Y Control

Heads Will Roll

Honeybear

Date With the Night

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

English Teacher
English Teacher




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent