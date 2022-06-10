



Yeah Yeah Yeahs, English Teacher Check Out Photos of Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK, 5 June, 2022,

Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive



It felt like they’d never been away as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned to the UK for the first time in nine years. The band played all the classics as they rolled back the years sounding as vibrant and as vital as ever, with Karen O striding the stage with her usual mix of magnetic energy and iconic style. Having recently signed with the excellent Secretly Canadian label, they interspersed the set with new material from their forthcoming fifth album Cool It Down including the live debut of “Wolf.” Support came in the shape of the hotly tipped UK band English Teacher and Andy Von Pip was there for Under The Radar to do battle with the red stage lighting to capture the band’s first official live show since the pandemic.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Set List

Spitting Off the Edge of the World (new)

Cheated Hearts

Pin

Down Boy

Burning

Zero

Wolf [Live debut]

Soft Shock

Blacktop (new)

Gold Lion

Maps

Y Control

Heads Will Roll

Honeybear

Date With the Night

