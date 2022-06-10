Yeah Yeah Yeahs, English Teacher
Check Out Photos of Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK, 5 June, 2022,
Jun 09, 2022
Photography by Andy Von Pip
It felt like they’d never been away as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned to the UK for the first time in nine years. The band played all the classics as they rolled back the years sounding as vibrant and as vital as ever, with Karen O striding the stage with her usual mix of magnetic energy and iconic style. Having recently signed with the excellent Secretly Canadian label, they interspersed the set with new material from their forthcoming fifth album Cool It Down including the live debut of “Wolf.” Support came in the shape of the hotly tipped UK band English Teacher and Andy Von Pip was there for Under The Radar to do battle with the red stage lighting to capture the band’s first official live show since the pandemic.
Set List
Spitting Off the Edge of the World (new)
Cheated Hearts
Pin
Down Boy
Burning
Zero
Wolf [Live debut]
Soft Shock
Blacktop (new)
Gold Lion
Maps
Y Control
Heads Will Roll
Honeybear
Date With the Night
