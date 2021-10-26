 Chicago: Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete (Rhino) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021  
Subscribe

Chicago

Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete

Rhino

Oct 26, 2021 Web Exclusive By Hays Davis Bookmark and Share


The release of Chicago’s first live album was an audacious move. The first rock band to play a week’s worth of shows at Carnegie Hall had issued three double albums between 1969 and 1971, and Chicago at Carnegie Hall hit the marketplace in October of ’71 as a four-record set. Label concerns over the size of the package were eased when Carnegie Hall went gold only two weeks after its release, a clear indication of how popular Chicago was at the time.

To celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary, the 16-CD Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete presents all eight shows from their six-night run on April 5-10, 1971, including two matinees. Those in attendance were treated to plenty of the band’s most popular material, including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Make Me Smile,” “Colour My World,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” Not surprisingly, multiple shows feature some of the same material, though the varied setlists that include the then-new “A Song for Richard and His Friends” (“Kind of a wishful thought that President Nixon would quit”) and one-offs such as “I’m a Man” and “An Hour in the Shower” provide some freshness throughout this set.

While the album was originally met with mixed reviews, with some seeing it as indulgent, this complete set of the full Carnegie Hall run is undoubtedly intended for fans who remember it fondly. As a document of the early Chicago at the height of their powers with founding guitarist/vocalist Terry Kath, those fans literally couldn’t ask for more than these 16 CDs, at least from this particular venue. (www.chicagotheband.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 6/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent