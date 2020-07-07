 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Chunky Shrapnel (Flightless/ATO) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 7th, 2020  
Subscribe

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Chunky Shrapnel

Flightless/ATO

Jul 07, 2020 Web Exclusive By Ben Jardine Bookmark and Share


What’s next from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard? Oh, just another in a series of live albums released in 2020. After three January live records (with proceeds going to Australian bushfire relief), this fourth one, Chunky Shrapnel, tells a different story. The album seamlessly pieces together European shows from their 2019 Infest the Rat’s Nest and Fishing for Fishies tour to create one head-bobbing, foot-stomping retrospective look at the band’s extensive psych-rock discography.  

Accompanied by a feature-length concert film, Chunky Shrapnel is the most comprehensive artistic effort from the Melbourne seven-piece to date. The film and album setlist take the audience on a sonic, geographic adventure: dipping into the band’s shows from Madrid, Utrecht, London, Milan—plus many more—the tracks run the gamut of the band’s most renowned material. In addition to their 2019 releases, the listener recognizes tracks from 2016’s Nonagon Infinity and a handful of their five 2017 albums—notably the jazzy Polygondwanaland and the narrative album Murder of the Universe, from which the titular track gave the album its name. 

Highlights include the sharp transition of “The River” into “Wah Wah”; ambient interludes “Quarantine” and “Anamnesis”; and the 19-minute long epic medley, “A Brief History of Planet Earth,” which features members from Stonefield and ORB—bands who supported King Gizz on their tour. 

In a time when staying at home is a necessity, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are there to keep you company. And in the face of the uncertain future of live performance, there’s no better band to immerse you in a virtual concert experience than these guys. (www.kinggizzardandthelizardwizard.com) 

Author rating: 8.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent