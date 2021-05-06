



KALI CIRCLES Self-Released

Web Exclusive

Artists in their larval stages normally aren’t as sure of themselves as 16-year-old Kali Flanagan (known mononymously as KALI), who comes out blazing with confidence and poise on her debut EP, CIRCLES. Seasoned ears might find the six-track effort to be a bit derivative, but it’s still enjoyable.

From the drop of the first rounded beat, Flanagan establishes herself as a bombastic, angelic bringer of dreamy melodies. On “Lucy,” she glides alongside slippy guitar lines and lofty rhythms, a trend that continues on the groovily vintage “I Just Wanna.” Elsewhere, she ably displays her ability to produce warbly, impactful melodies on the closing “Again,” a track that crescendos the record beautifully.

Though it may get a bit instrumentally muddy at times, CIRCLES is an excellent start for Flanagan, who’s likely to build and expand her musical reach as she grows as a songwriter. For now, fans of modern indie pop will be right at home in Flanagan’s warm, twinkly soundscapes. (www.instagram.com/kaliflanagan/)

Author rating: 6.5/10