



Clara Sola Studio: Oscilloscope Laboratories

Dir: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Web Exclusive



In a small, rural Costa Rican village, 40-year old Clara (Wendy Chinchilla Araya) lives with her mother Doña Fresia (Flor María Vargas Chaves) and niece María (Ana Julia Porras Espinoza).

Though much older than her niece, who is soon to celebrate her 15th birthday, Clara is kept within a certain boundary around the house, marked by purple ribbons. She is a mystic, said to be blessed by the Virgin Mary, but also suffers from a crippling spinal problem that limits her mobility. Clara is supposedly able to heal the sick, and yet is prevented from getting the surgery that would help her lead a normal life. Instead, Clara is preserved – her mother’s curious mixture of protection and exploitation. “God gave her to me like this. She stays like this.”

Clara takes advantage of what little freedom she’s allowed by adopting a tactile relationship with the forest – one that seems to be overflowing with life. Whether it’s the bristling hair of the family’s beautiful white horse Yuca or the wet crumbling earth of the forest floor, nature seems to stimulate Clara’s senses in a therapeutic way.

Through Western eyes, Clara has the traits of someone who may be considered as neurodivergent, however director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén frames this hyper-sensitivity in a more tender, innocent manner. Clara is gentle, caressing her niece’s skin or looking after a beetle with the same deliberate and delicate care. She is able to control Yuca in a way others can’t. Is she simply more attuned to her environment? Or is this her preternatural gifts on display?

Yet Clara yearns for the things she’s been denied. Punished for masturbating and forced to rub chili on her fingers in an attempt to prevent her, Clara’s sexuality is reduced to voyeurism as she watches her niece María have sex with her boyfriend Santiago (Daniel Castañeda Rincón). As “Santi” becomes a more frequent visitor, Clara is drawn to him, beginning to form a meaningful connection with a man for the first time. But without the necessary tools, her awkward teenage-like approach contrasts starkly with her niece’s sexual confidence. “Shall we practice kissing” seems to be Clara’s way of initiating contact. Her sexuality is far more raw and undeveloped, tied intrinsically to touch and sensation, and thus potentially overwhelming—violent even.

With María’s quinceañera approaching, Clara’s volatility becomes more apparent, threatening to bubble over into a destructive rage. Stifled and sexually repressed, her liberation is only a matter of time. It’s this sense that gives Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s personal drama a simmering tension. Spirituality, sexual awakening, touch, feel, lust at odds with religion, repression, pain, loneliness. Clara embodies it all. (www.oscilloscope.net)

Author rating: 8/10