Monday, January 27th, 2020  
Colony House

Leave What’s Lost Behind

Roon

Jan 27, 2020 Web Exclusive By Christopher Thiessen Bookmark and Share


On their third album, Nashville's Colony House return to the colossal, yet pensive indie rock anthems of their debut with a mix of old tricks (hope-filled lyrics, thundering soundscapes) and new ones (playful beat switches, danceable grooves). Leave What's Lost Behind revels in life's beauty, and the quartet (elevated by producer Ben Shive) capture awestruck wonder more poignantly than most. At times, this wonder, like the exhilaration of summiting "El Capitan," overwhelms the strenuous journey they leave behind. Colony House invite us to share in their firework finale without earning the right to celebrate. Still, those fireworks are truly mesmerizing. (www.colonyhousemusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

